JOHNSON CITY - Head of School Ben Holland announced that Providence Academy will be building a 37,648-square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000-square-foot facility.
The new wing will allow the school to add a third classroom for each grade from K4-12. It will also allow the school to grow enrollment to the 750-850 range. The new wing will include an additional 21 classrooms and a second gymnasium.
Holland also announced the public phase of the $8.5 million Overflow in God’s Providence Capital Campaign. To date, commitments of $7 million have been received.
The announcement came at a school wide prayer walk and movie night Friday. At the event, Holland shared, “In 2021 there were 420 families that expressed an interest in enrolling their students at Providence Academy, but we were only able to enroll 110 students, increasing our enrollment to 595. This year we have seen the enrollment trend continue to escalate at a faster pace, and we have filled our school to capacity with 650 students.”
Holland added, “After 28 years of offering a Christ-centered education with academic excellence, the Lord is moving in a new and exciting manner. All across the land, the Lord’s grace is overflowing as He turns the hearts of parents toward their children. We are seeing a once in a century shift in the educational landscape in a way that favors a God-honoring education. The Lord is sending more children than we can handle. In our current capacity, we cannot handle the overflow. With this overflow in mind, the Providence Academy Board desires to address the need, and thereby have a greater footprint in East Tennessee.”
Providence Academy opened its doors in Mountain View Baptist Church in 1994 with 67 students. The school’s founders, a group of five couples, envisioned a school offering a Biblical worldview and classical methodology in the classroom with an emphasis on grammar, logic, and rhetoric.
The classical Christian approach has consistently led to high academic results, school officials say. Since 2006, the average ACT score for a PA student has been a 27, approximately 7 points higher than the state average. Approximately 95 percent of PA students enroll in a four-year college program as compared to the Tennessee public school average of 37 percent. Additionally, 91 percent of PA students graduate in six years or less, compared to the national average of 24 percent.
Board member J.T. Thomas shared, “We are excited about this new educational wing and the opportunity to serve the needs of more families in our community. At Providence Academy, we serve parents. Our job is to come along-side them in a way that gives the child an opportunity to flourish, knowing that the parents are in the driver’s seat.”
Director of Development, Mark Koscak, shared, “We are grateful for the leadership in giving that we have seen in the Silent Phase of our campaign, and we will now be asking our family, friends, and community to help us finish the campaign.”
Koscak also shared, “At Providence Academy, we are also excited to provide a classical and Christian education to the children of families across a broad range of income levels. Last year we raised $453,000 to help families that were unable to afford tuition for a Christ-centered and classical education, and this year our goal is to raise $483,000 for need-based scholarship.” The number of families that receive need-based scholarship fluctuates from year to year, but typically ranges between 20 and 25 percent of our enrollment.”
At the end of the presentation Holland shared, “God has blessed us in a mighty way. We have much to be thankful for. I can’t help but look forward to the future, and I look forward to the day when I can announce that we will be building a fine arts center. But, for now, we won’t get ahead of God’s plans.”
Providence Academy is located at 2788 Carroll Creek Road in Johnson City on a 45-acre campus. Parents interested in Providence Academy may call 423-854-9819 or view the school’s website at http://www.providenceacademy.com.