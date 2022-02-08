JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University’s online graduate education program is the No. 2 in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report, the university said in a news release.
Released in late January, the ranking also places the program in the top slot among Tennessee’s private institutions, according to the news release.
Additionally, Carson-Newman’s nursing program garnered the No. 3 spot in the state in the category “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs.”
“We are always pleased when others note the quality and value of a Carson-Newman education,” said University President Charles A. Fowler. “We are committed to ensuring our mission permeates every aspect of what we do — whether that is in-person or online. Our faculty are driven to provide the same excellence in our online programs as we provide in our courses on campus. To us, the educational experience of our students is paramount.”
The publication’s ranking methodology includes the areas of engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials, student excellence, and student services and technologies.
