Quick Stop Markets of Greeneville, owned by Greeneville Oil & Petroleum Co., will be raising funds during the month of August at each of their markets to support the Greene County Schools technology initiative.
According to a press release from Greene LEAF, the foundation for the Greene County School System, the funds raised will be used to purchase technology for use in the local schools, as well as for supporting software appropriate to grade level and curriculum needs.
Anyone may stop in at any of the 17 Quick Stop Market locations in Greene County during August and make a donation to the Greene County Schools, the release said. All funds raised will be donated to the school system through Greene LEAF.
Greeneville Oil & Petroleum is owned by Allen Johnson, a graduate of South Greene High School who received the STAR Alumni Recognition Award from Greene LEAF in 2017.
Greene LEAF is currently leading a $1.4 million campaign to provide computer access to all students in the Greene County School System. To date, the organization has provided $163,000 toward technology, and more specifically, computers and software for use in the classroom, according to the release.
Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives.
For more information or to find out how to support Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.