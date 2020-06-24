Rachel Adams has been selected as principal of Greeneville Middle School.
Adams has been principal of Grandview Elementary School in Washington County for the last three years, after serving two years as assistant principal of Jonesborough Middle School, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools. Adams also taught first and fourth grades at Jonesborough Elementary School for eight years.
The release from the city school system said Adams is passionate about ensuring equity and success for all students and believes that cultivating a rich learning environment with high expectations focused on meeting the needs of the “whole child” is essential for student success.
Adams holds a bachelor of science in education in interdisciplinary studies (K-6) from East Tennessee State University, a master of arts in education in curriculum and instruction (K-12) from Tusculum University, and an education specialist in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University. She is currently finishing her dissertation to attain a doctorate of education in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, the release said.
Adams is a member of the Tennessee Department of Education’s Rural Principals Network (TPRN). Through her participation in TPRN she was able to strengthen her instructional leadership practices and gain valuable expertise in effectively building capacity in educators within a rural school. Additionally, the release said, she broadened her knowledge of curriculum and instruction through specific training and collaboration for rural administrators.
Adams served as a district-level trainer for the McGrath SUCCEED with TRUE-SPEAK Leadership program. She is also trained in Mike Rutherford’s “Artisan Leader” teacher trainer program. Adams served as a district-level artisan teacher trainer, focusing on the skillful observation and coaching laboratory, a school-embedded professional development experience that builds instructional leadership capacity for administrators, instructional coaches, curriculum specialists, and anyone who is responsible for the development of teachers and teaching, the release said.
Adams recently completed the Niswonger School Leadership Program and served as a mentor in Tennessee Department of Education Governor’s Academy for School Leadership.
During her tenure as principal at Grandview Elementary School, the school was named a REWARD school for the 2017-2018 school year, and she was Washington County School District’s Principal of the Year in 2019.
Adams is a native of East Tennessee and has lived in Johnson City for the past 17 years. She and husband Jarrod have a 12-year-old son, Anthony. Adams loves to cook, travel, hike, read, attend concerts and plays, and run for exercise.
“We are excited to welcome Rachel as the new principal of Greeneville Middle School,” Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. “Her proven record as an instructional leader, along with her heart and passion for serving all students, will be a great asset to the GMS team. I feel that with Rachel’s leadership, along with the support of the outstanding GMS faculty and staff, GMS will build on their longstanding tradition of excellence and attain even greater success.”
“I am honored and thrilled to join the Greeneville Middle School team and their tradition of academic excellence and phenomenal school spirit,” Adams said. “I am excited to begin our work together and believe our combined experiences, knowledge and passions will continue the tradition of excellence.”