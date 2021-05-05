Registration is open for summer and fall semesters at Walters State Community College.
Summer sessions begin:
• June 3 (10-week and first five-week sessions), June 2 fee payment deadline
• July 7 (second five-week sessions), fee payment deadline June 28
Late fee payment deadlines are available, a press release from the college said.
The fall semester begins Aug. 23, with the first fee payment deadline being Aug. 18.
The college offers more than 150 programs of study. The associate of applied science degree and technical certificates prepare students to enter the workforce with in-demand skills, the release said. The associate of science, the associate of arts, the associate of fine arts and the associate of teaching prepare students to transfer and complete the final two years at a four-year college or university.
Campuses are in Greeneville, Morristown, Sevierville and Tazewell, with a new center in Newport.
Walters State will continue to offer a variety of class formats, including traditional classroom, hybrid and online, according to the release.
Prospective students can apply for admissions at www.ws.edu/admissions/. For more information, call 423-585-2685 or email admissions@ws.edu.
Admissions and registration advisors are available on each campus with an appointment, the release said. Appointments can be made through the same number and email.