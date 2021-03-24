Dr. Joel Van Amberg, professor of history at Tusculum University and chairman of the university’s History, Museum Studies and Religion Department, will deliver a presentation on the Renaissance and Reformation for Tusculum University’s annual Cicero Lecture Series on Tuesday.
The free presentation titled “Themes of Renewal, Restoration and Rebirth in the Renaissance and Reformation” will begin at 7 p.m. in the Meen Center on Tusculum’s Campus. Seats are limited to 50, but spectators can also watch the lecture remotely through the Zoom virtual platform, a press release from the university said. The link to the lecture is https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/87998458143.
Van Amberg had planned to give the presentation in 2020, but it was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the release said.
Van Amberg describes the 15th and 16th centuries as transitional for Europe. He will examine how Europeans held deep feelings of yearning and affinity and sought to restore the best of their ancient past, according to the release. He said they hoped that would lead to the birth of a new Europe to meet that period’s challenges.
“The political, economic, and intellectual structures of the Middle Ages seemed increasingly ill-suited to accommodate the new realities with which Europeans were grappling,” said Van Amberg. “However, the contours of a new arrangement, one that we will come to call Modernity, was not yet in view. To think their way forward, Europeans who were associated with the age’s two great movements, the Renaissance and the Reformation, reached backward.”
Van Amberg has served as a Tusculum professor since 2005 and as an administrator since 2006, according to the release. He is a historian of 16th century Europe and the author of “A Real Presence: Religious and Social Dynamics of the Eucharistic Conflicts in Early Modern Augsburg 1520-1530.”
He delivered the lectures for Tusculum’s Theologian-In-Residence series in 2018 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.
“The Cicero Lecture Series is a cherished tradition on the Tusculum campus, and it is a privilege to serve as this year’s presenter,” Van Amberg said. “I welcome the opportunity to discuss two well-known periods in European history and hear the audience’s perspective. Through information and idea sharing, we will enhance everyone’s understanding of the Reformation and Renaissance and inspire people to explore these subjects further afterward.”
“As a longtime Tusculum faculty member with thorough knowledge of the university’s connections to Cicero, Dr. Van Amberg will achieve our goal of engaging the community with a compelling subject that will appeal to many people,” Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts at Tusculum, said. “The quality of Dr. Van Amberg’s scholarship is superb, and he is highly regarded among his history peers and the Tusculum family. We have a can’t-miss evening ahead of us.”
To reserve one of the 50 available seats in the Meen Center, email Jennifer Hollowell, coordinator of Tusculum Arts Outreach, at jhollowell@tusculum.edu. She is also available to answer any questions about the event, according to the release.
