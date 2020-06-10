Emily Casteel, Carolyn FitzGerald, and Adam Hybarger are the 2020 winners of the three $1,000 scholarship awards presented by the Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association.
The awards are granted on the basis of academics, extracurricular activities, teacher recommendations, and personal essays, a press release from the organization said.
Emily Casteel is receiving the Mary Emma Mitchell Memorial Scholarship. Casteel is a member of the 2020 graduating class of North Greene High School. She will attend East Tennessee State University, where she plans to study biology with a minor in secondary education. Casteel’s high school extracurricular pursuits included numerous FFA local, state and national activities, 4-H Club, NGHS marching band, and Spanish Club. She also served four years as class president. Casteel is an active member of Brittontown Church and Northern Greene County United in Love Ministries.
Carolyn FitzGerald is a member of the 2020 graduating class of Greeneville High School. FitzGerald will attend Ithaca College, where she plans to study music education and trombone performance. FitzGerald’s high school extracurricular activities included GHS marching, symphony, and concert bands, as well as East Tennessee All-State East Band, East Tennessee All-State East Jazz Band, Macy’s Great American Marching Band, and principal trombone in the Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra. She has been a volunteer for the Greeneville Middle School Band, Community Concert Band, and church elementary aged children’s program.
Adam Hybarger is a member of the 2020 graduating class of Greeneville High School. Hybarger will attend East Tennessee State University, where he plans to study music education. Hybarger’s high school activities included GHS chorus, National Honor Society, varsity tennis, student council, and Science Olympiad. He also received numerous awards including All-East and All-State Honor Choirs as a soloist and All-East and All-State Screening Ringer. He has been a hospital volunteer and works in the after school children’s program at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.