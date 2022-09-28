All eight Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus students at Greeneville High School earned the highest score of 5 on their AP exam in May.
These students are: Kaitlyn Adkins, Samuel Ashley, Kennedy Click, Masen Flaglor, Anna Johnson, Nathanael Johnson, Spencer Roths and Erica Tocholke.
The three-hour-and-15-minute exam scores from 1 to 5, with 5 being the equivalent of earning an A or A+ in college Calculus I, according to GHS math teacher Meredith Stevans.
"Scores like these are not only a reflection of extraordinary students, but also years of great math instructors in Greeneville City Schools," Stevans said. "Math courses build on each other, and these students had rock solid foundations from their previous math courses at GHS and their elementary and middle school instruction, which allowed our course to go more deeply into difficult concepts and have ample time to review for the AP exam."
In Tennessee, the average score among 2,846 AP Calculus exams was 2.84, and the global average among 241,391 exams was 2.9, according to Stevans.
The eight students at GHS took AP Calculus for two semesters in 2021-22.
The test is a combination of multiple choice and free response questions.
"These exceptional students worked incredibly hard throughout the year to prepare for the exam, and they all have bright futures ahead of them at their chosen universities and in their careers," Stevans said. "I am so proud of them and so happy their dedication and hard work paid off."