JOHNSON CITY – The Niswonger Foundation was recently awarded an $8 million Education Innovation and Research mid-phase program grant by the U.S. Department of Education, which Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) applauded in a statement on Monday.
“I am thrilled the Niswonger Foundation is receiving this grant from the Department of Education to provide science, engineering, technology and math opportunities for students in our area,” Roe said. “Education is an investment into a child’s future, and this funding will help provide in-person and virtual STEM education to around 57,000 students in Northeast Tennessee. The Niswonger Foundation is truly one of the outstanding organizations in our community, and I have no doubt they will do great things for our community with this funding.”
“This is a day of tremendous pride as I reflect on the many successes of the Niswonger Foundation”, said Scott M. Niswonger, founder and chairman of the Niswonger Foundation. “It is gratifying to have our work in support of rural public education, again, recognized nationally. More importantly, we have a powerful opportunity to engage students in STEM experiences and enrich their understanding of STEM careers. This can be a game changer for the future of Tennessee.”
“I credit receiving this third U.S. Department of Education grant to the strong consortium of teachers and school leaders who are our partners in this work,” Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation, said. “This project will provide virtual and in-person STEM and computer science environments, allowing the opportunity for students to accelerate their learning, while broadening and supporting their interest in a career in science, technology, engineering, math or computer science. Our students will have an opportunity for a brighter future because of this work.”
The Education Innovation and Research Program was established by the Every Students Succeeds Act, a press release from Roe’s office said.