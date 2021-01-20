Rural Resources is accepting applications for the Farm & Food Teen Training Program, and the due date has been extended to Jan. 27.
The free program is designed to teach students through hands-on experience about food, from farming to cooking, and about running a food-related business. It is a four-year program, ideal for students in sixth through ninth grade to begin so that they are able to finish the program before they finish high school, said Program Coordinator Charlesey Charlton-McCallister.
During those four years students learn about farming and gardening, cooking, and business development. They are placed into groups and rotate through each of the focus areas.
“We also have some livestock, so animal husbandry is a part of the program, and kids will get to be involved with animals, too,” said Charlton-McCallister.
Then, the students combine those skills with paid work experience through the Rural Resources pizza business.
“They spend a year on the farm, then they spend a year in the kitchen, and then they spend a year learning about business skills,” explained Kitchen Manager Rush Bakshi, who teaches cooking classes for the program. “They spend the first three years learning to grow and prepare food and run a business, and the fourth year they put it all together and run a food-based business.”
“It’s a whole big cycle of teaching them how to grow the food, then cook the food and that they can make a profit doing that if they so choose,” Charlton-McCallister said.
Bakshi said a pizza business arose from previous students’ ideas and is on its way to becoming a permanent part of Rural Resources.
“One of the things we promote here is getting the kids involved in the decision making,” Bakshi said. “They wanted to make pizza.”
Bakshi said the students now focusing on business skills are working on design and branding this year.
“We’re there to guide them, but in the end it’s their business,” Bakshi said. “They grow the ingredients, they cook the pizza, they’re responsible for advertising and they take the profits.”
Bakshi said there is also an emphasis on sustainability, and students also learn about composting.
“We show them the continuity of food and the complete food cycle,” said Bakshi.
While many aspects of the program have been altered due to COVID-19, the program is continuing and students still have opportunities for hands-on experience at the Rural Resources farm.
“Farming is all hands-on, but it’s different,” Charlton-McCallister said.
She said students will be split into smaller groups and spaced out for in-person activities, and masks are required.
Cooking classes will be taking place via Zoom, with students participating from their home kitchens.
“We all cook together, and will usually do something they can share with their family,” Bakshi said. “We’re all online working together, and if someone is still chopping their carrots, we’ll wait for them to catch up.”
Bakshi said ingredients and kits are provided before the online class.
Students in the program visit the Rural Resources farm one Saturday each month during the school year and weekly during the summer.
Transportation is available for parents who are unable to provide it.
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.ruralresources.net/teen-training-program.