An enhanced focus on documenting student learning outcomes has strengthened Tusculum University’s delivery of a high-quality education and resulted in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges removing the probationary status on the university’s accreditation, a press release from the university said.
The decision follows a successful site visit from a committee in the spring and a recent presentation by Tusculum leaders to the SACSCOC Board of Trustees. SACSCOC concluded Tusculum is complying with the one subsection of the one standard that was in question, the release said.
“This terrific news reflects Tusculum’s commitment to assessment and to having excellent processes in place to assess student learning outcomes as we equip our students to be career-ready professionals,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Engaging in this process was helpful because it enabled us to implement additional measures to serve our students more effectively.”
Hummel emphasized Tusculum had remained fully accredited with SACSCOC and the quality and transferability of credits were in full force during the probationary period.
The situation centered on Tusculum’s documentation of changes to its process of assessing student learning outcomes, the release said. A university committee developed an effective documentation method and worked closely with SACSCOC throughout the process. During the visit, the SACSCOC committee met with Tusculum faculty members and administrators, the release said, giving the accrediting body group further insight into the university’s attention to detail and student success.
Hummel commended the university’s deans; faculty members; Christy Cole, director of institutional research and effectiveness; and Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost and vice president of academic affairs, for their leadership and thorough work. Hunsader said the unified approach across the Tusculum family produced a road map that will ensure the university continues to progress.
“We are grateful for SACSCOC’s recognition of Tusculum’s steps to improve our assessment of student learning,” Hunsader said. “We will not rest on the laurels of this decision but will continue to improve the assessment of our educational programs. Tusculum shares SACSCOC’s belief in the value of assessing student learning to inform curricular enhancements and is committed to using best practices in all areas of the university.”
Tusculum will now proceed with preparing the remaining documentation needed as it submits its application to be reaccredited for another 10 years.
For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.