Save The Children Seeks Used Children's Book Donations Mar 20, 2023 The Greene Reads Collaboration is conducting a Used Book Donation Drive for children's books.The books will be used to fill the book buses, little libraries and blessing boxes within the community.The book drive will continue through the month of March.Donations can be taken to any APEX bank in Greeneville, Hix BBQ, or Crossfit Arcane.Anyone with a larger donation can contact Susan Buss, Save the Children community engagement coordinator, at susan.buss@gcstn.org.