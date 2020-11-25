As valedictorian of her high school class, 2020 West Greene High School graduate Hannah Watson could have attended almost any college. She chose Walters State for many reasons, a press release from Walters State Community College said, and completing two years of college tuition-free is near the top of that list.
Watson’s scholarship money is enough to cover her books, mileage and any other expenses, the release said. She received a Walters State Foundation President’s Scholarship, reserved for valedictorians in the college’s service area.
Watson also received Senators Scholar and Senators Dual Enrollment grants. The first is awarded to all students who have a high school grade point average of 3.7 and an ACT score of 24. The second is awarded to students who complete four Walters State dual enrollment classes in high school with a B average. She also received the Hope Lottery Scholarship and the General Assembly Merit Scholarship, according to the release.
“I would have chosen Walters State even without the scholarships. The tuition is lower compared to other institutions. The classes are small and the campuses are beautiful. And you’re taking the same classes you would take at a four-year college,” Watson said.
Watson is a math education major. She plans on transferring to East Tennessee State University or the University of Tennessee after earning her associate’s degree. Once out of college, she hope to be a math teacher, the release said.
Students should complete the FAFSA by Feb. 1. Applications are available at studentaid.gov. The FAFSA determines student eligibility for federal aid. It is also required for students hoping to receive the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarships.
The deadline to apply for Walters State Scholarships is Feb. 1, the release said.
For information about Walters State scholarships, visit https://www.ws.edu/financial-aid/types/scholarships/.
The deadline to apply for Tennessee Promise, a last-dollar grant providing two years of community college tuition to high school graduates, is Dec. 1. The application is at www.tn.gov/tnpromise.