WASHINGTON — More than a dozen U.S. senators are calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to temporarily allow schools to use E-Rate program funding to provide Wi-Fi hotspots or devices with Wi-Fi capability to students who lack internet access at home, according to a news release from the office of Sen. Edward J. Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts.
“This action would help ensure that all students can remotely continue their education during the current public health emergency. The coronavirus pandemic is shining a bright light on the so-called ‘homework gap’ experienced by 12 million students in this country. The gap refers to those students who do not have internet access at home and are unable to complete their homework — at a time when more than 70 percent of educators assign schoolwork that requires the internet,” the statement reads.
The E-rate program is capped at $4 billion each year, with the FCC having already allocated about $2 billion this year, leaving approximately half of the funding available for potential emergency action. In their letter, the senators call on the FCC to determine how much of this funding can be spent on one-time discounts for schools seeking to loan Wi-Fi hotspots to students who do not have internet at home, as well as those trying to equip school-distributed devices with Wi-Fi capability that can be lent out while physical classes are on hold. The senators also request that the commission make clear to state and local institutions that undertaking any similar measures during this crisis will not affect their future E-rate eligibility.
“The E-Rate program is, and has been for over two decades, an essential source of funding to connect the nation’s schools and libraries to the internet,” wrote the lawmakers in their letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We believe that the FCC can use its emergency powers to temporarily waive relevant E-rate program rules and allow its beneficiaries to utilize universal service funding to provide home wireless service to existing school devices and hotspots for students who lack internet access at home. This swift, immediate action would help ensure that all students can remotely continue their education during the current public health emergency.”
Without FCC action, the existing inequity of the “homework gap” is likely to be exacerbated by the increasing number of schools that are suspending in-person classes and have transitioned to remote learning over the internet to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff, according to the news release. Temporarily changing E-rate rules to allow financial support for home internet access would help schools, students, and families.
Markey is the author of the original E-Rate program, which was created as a part of the 1996 Telecommunications Act. The program is designed to connect schools and libraries to the internet, as well as ensure access for low-income students and families. Prior to E-Rate, only 14 percent of K-12 classrooms had Internet access, according to the news release.