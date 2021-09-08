Prospective freshmen and transfer students interested in East Tennessee State University may apply for free during the month of September for TN Free Application Month. This opportunity is for residents of Tennessee and the select border counties in North Carolina and Virginia that are eligible for in-state tuition and scholarships at ETSU, a press release from the university said.
Interested applicants should visit etsu.edu/apply and use the code TNFreeApp22 to have the standard $25 application fee waived.
With September being Tennessee College Application and Exploration month, ETSU is offering this opportunity in support of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Path to College series of events, the release said.
Students from across Tennessee, as well as residents of Ashe, Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties in North Carolina and Grayson, Lee, Scott and Washington counties in Virginia, can apply for free until Sept. 30.
“We want to make it accessible for students across our state and region to take this important first step toward their higher education goals,” said Heather Levesque, director of undergraduate admissions. “ETSU offers outstanding options for affordability, and we invite students to explore what’s possible for them as Buccaneers.”
Prospective students from out-of-state also will have an opportunity to apply for free during a series of free application weeks scheduled for specific states this fall, the release said.
For more information, contact ETSU Undergraduate Admissions at admissions@etsu.edu or 423-439-4213.