Students from South Greene High School recently attended the University of Tennessee’s high school art academy day in March, where they took classes in painting, printmaking, and metal sculpture under the instruction of professors and graduate students at the art school. The students were able to participate in this event thanks to a donation to the South Greene art department from the Greeneville Arts Council, an announcement from the school said. Pictured from left to right are, in the back, Jada (Tosh) Jamison, Tai Moore, Faith Fortner and Maci Landers, and in the front, Grayson Kilday, Mina Goolsby and Kaylee Jennings.