South Greene High School (SGHS) math teacher Philip Cutshaw, right, was selected in May as a finalist for the 2021 Presidential Awards in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The national award is the highest honor for U.S. science, technology engineering, mathematics and computer science teachers, according to the state Department of Education. Cutshaw was presented with a certificate at the September meeting of the Greene County Board of Education by board member Michelle Holt. “We’re happy he’s with us as a math teacher. They’re hard to find, and he’s a graduate of SGHS who wants to give back,” Director of Schools David McLain said of Cutshaw. “Thank you for all your hard work. It does not go unnoticed.”