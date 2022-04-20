South Greene High School’s 2021 yearbook, titled Rebel Revision, was ranked third best in the state in the Tennessee High School Press Association’s (THSPA) annual contest this year.
According to school media specialist and student yearbook advisor Erin Jones, a ranking from THSPA of “All Tennessee” automatically placed Rebel Revision in the annual contest, where it took home third place in the “Best Overall Yearbook” category. “All Tennessee” is the highest rating given by THSPA, Jones said.
“This is special because it’s an award for an entire yearbook. It’s not just one spread or one photograph that got an award — it was for our whole book,” Jones said.
Jones said winning an award was a particular goal for two senior students she worked with on the past three SGHS yearbooks.
Makayla Roberts, yearbook editor for the past two years, and Riley Ottinger accompanied Jones to Nashville as competition finalists in March, and Jones said as three-year staff members the pair saw the school’s yearbook publication through many changes both due to the pandemic and unrelated style and process changes.
“Makayla and Riley persisted through it all, and now they can enjoy the satisfaction of reaching a goal that was three years in the making. It truly wouldn’t have happened without their dedication and work ethic,” said Jones.
“Being named ‘All Tennessee’ after our yearbook was critiqued was an honor in itself,” Roberts said. “Going to Nashville was even more of an honor, and it was an amazing experience to go as one of my last memories of high school and having a part in the first time that we know of South Greene ever competing with a yearbook.”
Jones said first- and second-place awards both went to private schools, where students’ families pay up to $30,000 per year.
“To be able to bring third place home while competing against private schools — you can only imagine the shock we all endured,” said Roberts. “We were proud of ourselves for accomplishing something we worked so hard for. My team put so many long hours into that book and it all paid off.”
Ottinger, a yearbook staff member along with Roberts since the both joined as sophomores, called the yearbook a love letter to the school. She said gathering mementos of her and her classmates’ time in school during the pandemic was challenging, and meant that many of the photos included were submitted by students rather than taken by yearbook staff, but that is part of what makes Rebel Revision special.
“In many ways this aspect was what made the year’s book so wonderfully unique. We had a little piece of every student at South Greene,” said Ottinger. “So much more work goes into the making of a yearbook than people expect. It is more than just class portraits or sports pictures. It is long afternoons and Saturday mornings spent sorting pictures or writing captions. In many ways it is a love letter from our staff to the school.”
Jones said her students should be proud of their achievement.
“I am proud that our students were able to compete at this caliber,” Jones wrote in an announcement of the award. “Watch out for those Rebels! We can do hard things.”