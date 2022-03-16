Two programs within Tusculum University’s College of Business have received additional accreditation from an international organization.
According to a press release from the university, the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs recently bestowed accreditation on the Bachelor of Science in sport management and the Master of Sport Management. Both programs were already accredited as part of the university’s umbrella accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“This second accreditation for these programs is a direct result of the hard work by their leaders and faculty members who shepherded the application through a rigorous process,” said Dr. Jacob Fait, dean of the College of Business. “This will give students even more confidence that Tusculum is the right higher education institution to prepare them to serve and lead in the sport industry.”
The bachelor’s degree prepares students for employment in an array of sport management professions, the release said. At the undergraduate level, students learn to combine management and marketing principles with sport and fitness elements. The bachelor’s degree is designed to prepare students for jobs in sport management, recreation, athletics and fitness settings.
This degree can also position students to pursue a Master of Sport Management at Tusculum, which is available completely online and provides additional skills that will be marketable in the job search, the release said. The master’s program is designed for completion in a year and includes a summer internship or applied research project.
“Sport management is a growing field, and the demand is high for qualified individuals,” said Dr. Sabrina Reed, chair of the sport management programs and an associate professor of sport studies. “Our expert and experienced faculty have created and refined outstanding programs that meet the needs of our students and the sport industry. We are committed to robust sport management programs that equip our students to be career-ready professionals.”
Tusculum moved the sport management programs to the College of Business during the summer. Other College of Business programs have been accredited with the ACBSP since 2018.
For more information, visit www.tusculum.edu.