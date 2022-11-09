NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee recently launched the new School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families, a practical resource to help parents prepare and engage in their child’s school safety plan.
This follows Executive Order 97, which directed state agencies to equip and engage parents, increase transparency and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts.
“As we continue our work to protect Tennessee children, the new School Safety Toolkit will provide parents with helpful resources and greater transparency to feel confident their child is safe at school,” said Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to prepare and engage in school safety by utilizing this Toolkit and downloading the SafeTN app.”
The toolkit, a joint effort of the Tennessee departments of Education, Safety & Homeland Security and Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, includes helpful quick tips for Tennessee parents.
How to prepare your family:
Use the SafeTN app to report suspicious or concerning activity at your child’s school.
Familiarize yourself with school leadership and opportunities to be present at school functions.
Keep an eye out for warning signs and learn how to address student concerns, such as bullying.
Know how to access mental health resources in your community.
How to engage with your child’s school:
Ask your child’s school about their emergency plans and other helpful questions in this toolkit.
Look for opportunities to partner with and volunteer at your child’s school.
Reach out if you need support – there are countless organizations ready to help and shared in this guide.
Keep these resources handy and share them with other families in your community.