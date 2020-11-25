Participation and the average composite ACT score for the graduating class of 2020 in Tennessee both remained relatively stable compared to the previous year’s data, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education.
In total, 62,564 2020 graduates took the ACT. The state average composite score is 19.9, compared to the 2019 graduating class’ composite score of 20.0, according to the release.
Locally, both Greene County and Greeneville City schools were among 27 Tennessee school systems to have 100% participation.
According to the data released by the state Friday, Greene County Schools tested 486 students across four high schools and had an average composite score of 18.9. Greeneville City Schools tested 224 Greeneville High School students and had an average composite score of 21.9. Both districts maintained the same average composite score as in 2019.
The ACT provides an important opportunity for the state to understand students’ college and career readiness and how prepared they are to transition to post-secondary opportunities, the release said. Each fall the Department of Education releases statewide ACT results for the most recent graduating class representing each student’s highest ACT score. ACT senior retakes allowed about a third of the 2020 graduating class to increase their highest ACT composite score, the release said.
“Despite so many changes and challenges during 2019-20 school year, we are incredibly proud to report the state’s ACT participation rate held steady for 2020 graduates. This did not happen by accident,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “While we can all agree that we must continue the work to improve our students’ scores on the ACT, maintaining strong participation this year is a testament to the hard work of our districts, schools and educators across the state in supporting their students through an unprecedented pandemic.”
Although the state and federal government waived mandatory testing including ACT participation due to COVID-19, the rate of Tennessee students taking the ACT remained relatively stable, with a one percentage point decrease between 2019, when 98% of a total of 63,829 graduates took the ACT, and 2020, when 97% of a total of 62,564 graduates took the ACT.
According to the release fewer districts submitted appeals this year, which may contribute to the slight decline in the statewide composite score.
Additionally, COVID-19 caused significant disruptions to in-person learning in the spring, which could have also affected performance due to limited opportunities for retakes and fewer ACT support programs.
The Department of Education uses students’ best ACT score, meaning that if a student took the ACT multiple times, the score included in the results released on Friday reflect his or her highest score. This is different than ACT’s calculation, which reports results based on the last score a student received and includes results from private school students. Only 1,107 appeals were received this year, down from 2,094 appeals in 2019, according to the release.
Full details of the 2019-20 ACT participation rate data can be viewed on the Tennessee Department of Education website, https://www.tn.gov/education-mp.html.
According to the release the average ACT score for the public school graduating class of 2020 in English was 19.5, a 0.1 decrease from the class of 2019. In math the average score was 19.2, a 0.2 decrease from last year’s data. The average score in reading remained the same as for the class of 2019 at 20.5, and the average score in science fell 0.1 point from 2019 to 19.9.
College Ready Benchmarks are developed by ACT from research linking ACT subject scores to performance in the correlated course in college. According to the release, these benchmark scores are 18 for English, 22 for math, 22 for reading, and 23 for science.
The average highest ACT composite score has been relatively stable over the last 5 years, hovering around 20.0, the release said, but the percentage of students in the cohort who score a 21 or higher has been declining in recent years, which can be seen across student groups.
The percent of students meeting the college readiness benchmarks has fallen slightly in recent years, except for English, where the state saw an increase 0.4 percentage points this year but was still 1.7 points below 2018, the release said.
ACT results serve as a nationally normed measure to indicate college and career readiness, the release said. Under Tennessee’s accountability model, earning a 21 on the ACT is one of the four ways that students can indicate that they are prepared for life after high school and a seamless entry into postsecondary education, the workplace, or the military.