Greeneville City Schools Director Steve Starnes was recently elected chair of the Tennessee Superintendent Study Council Executive Committee, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
The purpose of the council is to provide an opportunity for the continuous study of problems pertaining to the education profession, and jointly evaluate, with the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), ongoing instructional programs and recommend changes designed to improve those programs, the release said.
The Superintendent Study Council is organized into Area Study Councils for meeting purposes. The areas represented include First TN (Northeast), East, Southeast, South Central, Upper Cumberland, Mid-Cumberland, Southwest and Northwest.
The Executive Committee is composed of a representative from each area council, the chair, the past chair, the commissioner of education, the executive director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS), and a higher education advisor.
Serving as chair puts Starnes at the head of the table as an advocate for education in Tennessee, the release said.
Starnes was elected to serve as the First TN area representative on the Executive Committee in 2015 and served as vice chair during the 2019-20 school year. Membership in the study council is open to all superintendents and directors of Tennessee schools.
“It’s not a surprise that Mr. Starnes has been recognized for his knowledge and professional experience in the field of education by being elected to this position on the council," said Cindy Luttrell, chair of the Greeneville City School Board. "His insightfulness and advocacy for students and their families, staff, and the community will be contributing assets in this role. We congratulate him on being elected chair."