Several students received prizes for their award-winning artwork they submitted to a pop-up art contest during the Old Oak Festival at Tusculum University in April. Students received their awards at the Greene County Schools district-wide art show in May. The art contest was sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council and Apex Bank, according to an announcement from art teacher and Arts Council Board Member Colleen Bowman. Winners received a gift card from Hobby Lobby and had their artwork framed, and their teachers received monetary donations to their art programs, Bowman said. Pictured from left in the front row are Riley Perryman of Camp Creek Elementary, Ani Lux of Nolachuckey, Misha Harris of Camp Creek, Kole Lum of Nolachuckey, Luke Shelton of Nolachuckey and Boone Ricker of Chuckey-Doak Middle. In the back row are Arts Council board member Sherry Hensley, art teacher at Nolachuckey and Camp Creek elementary schools Brenda Lindamood, Arts Council Vice President Chrissy Pryor, Isabella Karriker of Chuckey-Doak Middle School, Chuckey-Doak Middle School art teacher Pam Foister and Arts Council board member and art teacher at South Greene High School Colleen Bowman. Holden Tolliver of Camp Creek and Sayd Bradley of Chuckey-Doak Middle School also won prizes but are not pictured.