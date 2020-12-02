NASHVILLE – Like much of the nation, Tennessee has experienced a shortage of skilled workers in recent years, with high demands for more nurses, computer technicians, welders and other technical fields.
In an effort to encourage more young Tennesseans to consider one of these careers, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) has premiered an original children’s book titled “Let’s Explore Technical Careers,” a press release from TBR said.
The 32-page book, written for children 4-8 years old, features Tommie and Tammie T-Cat, whose class at school is discussing careers. Through colorful original artwork and accompanying rhyming text, the release said, the pair go about talking with various career professionals and learning about what they do as they meet a farmer, a nurse, builders, a robotics technician, an aviation mechanic, and many more along the way.
The 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs) are distributing the books in their local areas across the state, offering copies to schools, libraries and other organizations, the release said. Training programs for all the careers featured in the book can be found at the public technical colleges.
“We are so excited to offer this fun, engaging way for children to begin imagining themselves in the many possible technical careers out there,” said Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. “I believe young readers will enjoy following Tommie and Tammie on their explorations, and parents may find it’s a great conversation starter.”
“Asking children what they want to be when they grow up has long been a favorite exercise,” Tydings said. “Our hope is this book will give children a look at some career choices they may not have heard of before.”