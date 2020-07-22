NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education has released a free, optional supplement to support early literacy, TN Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement, which follows evidenced-based research to build a solid foundation for literacy in pre-K through second grade.
This supplement is completely free, optional, and uses a systematic and explicit approach to sounds-first instruction to help all students gain the foundational skills necessary to become proficient readers. Teachers, districts, and parents can access and download the materials in the supplement at any time at openedx.tneducation.net .
“Early literacy is the foundation for the rest of a student’s educational career. We are incredibly excited to provide this free supplement to our Tennessee teachers, districts and parents to assist in helping students learn to read,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The supplement builds upon the critical work already happening across the state around literacy and will assist teachers and parents in explaining the relationship between sounds and vocabulary to kids and improve overall comprehension.”
The supplement was developed by Tennessee district leaders, teachers, and nationally recognized literacy experts David and Meredith Libens to be used by Tennessee districts, teachers, parents and higher education agencies to support students’ foundational literacy skills. Implementation guides are available for district leaders, building leaders, teachers, and families along with digital learning opportunities to assist in facilitation and how to incorporate the materials into daily instruction.
Resources are organized by age — pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, and second grade — and ancillary materials, six to 10 units, decodable readers, and intervention support are available depending on grade level. These resources include teacher guides, student workbooks and practice activities to help early learners focus on phonemic awareness, vocabulary, and fluency.