Greeneville High School's Teaching Our Youth Science (TOYS) members are, from left, front row: Nyla Lanclos, Cara Lanclos, Candace Ashcroft, Reagan Smith; and back row: Lily Propst, Lauren Doyle, Charlie Brooks, Shirley Martinez, Lindsay Evans, Yoselin Rayon, Carla Pina, Bethanie Bryant (back), and Jeeya Patel.
Photo Special To The Sun
Tusculum View students study leaves.
Photo Special To The Sun
Tusculum View students explore with help from Greeneville High School students.
Greeneville High School student leaders in the Teaching Our Youth Science (TOYS) afterschool science enrichment program have been providing exciting science activities to the students of Tusculum View Elementary School.
Since fall 2022, TOYS students have worked with the after school Tiger Time program.
Tiger Time stands for Targeting Individual Goals and Encouraging Responsibility by Teaching Intriguing Minds Everyday.
Most recently, TOYS has provided Family Stem Engagement Nights to the school system’s other elementary schools.
The GHS student-run TOYS program is the perfect place to let young people explore science and technology by keeping students excited about learning while reinforcing their knowledge and understanding in all core areas of science, a press release said.
The student leaders let kids play with science in the same way they play sports or explore the arts.
The TOYS club of GHS students offers project-based explorations that include engineering challenges, designing models, collecting data, explorations, conducting experiments, and dissection labs.
Science processes and thinking skills are integrated into all activities.
“The partnerships between our high school and elementary schools have been an amazing and transformative experience for all students," said sponsor Cindy Propst. "Our high schoolers have just as much fun and excitement as our younger students. Each week we try to bring different experiments that span all aspects of a STEM experience. My hope is that we help spark the next generation of scientists and engineers.”