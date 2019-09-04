Tech Blitz

Ashley Bible leads a “Listening Is Literacy: Podcasts in the Classroom” session during the Tech Blitz 2019 at Greeneville High School on Aug. 30. The Tech Blitz was a day of professional development for Greeneville City Schools. More than 100 sessions were offered during the day-long event with sessions tailored for teachers’ use of technology in instruction as well as others designed for administrators and staff members. Among the sessions for staff members were a workshop for the school nutrition personnel, another for bookkeepers and others for school secretaries and other support staff. Enhancing school security with technology was another topic of sessions. A vendor exhibit hall allowed the district staff members to see other programs and devices available for use in schools.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes