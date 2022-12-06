NASHVILLE — This week, the Tennessee Department of Education is celebrating “Computer Science Education Week,” highlighting the importance of computer science education for K-12 students.
Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed the week of Dec. 5-11 as “Computer Science Education Week” in Tennessee, emphasizing the importance of inspiring K-12 students to embrace computer science education and the opportunities available within the field.
“Throughout this week, I am excited to celebrate Computer Science Education Week and encourage all our districts, schools, and community partners to join us as we highlight the direct impact computer science education has on our state’s economic future," said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to Governor Lee’s computer science law, every child in Tennessee will have access to computer science instruction that will build confidence in skills, creating more technological literacy across the state.”
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the Tennessee General Assembly unanimously passed the Chapter 979 of the Public Acts of 2022, ensuring all Tennessee school districts will implement new computer science requirements to ensure all students are fully prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
Additionally, the department is partnering with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network to host the Computer Science Momentum Expedition (CSME) at Nissan Stadium on Dec 6. CSME launched National Computer Science Education Week in Tennessee, allowing educators to learn more about Tennessee’s efforts to expand computer science interest and exposure for K-12 students.
Participants were able to engage with industry leaders and learn more about computer science integration in all grades and across all content areas.
The department encourages schools, educators, and districts to share their celebrations throughout the week on social media using #CSDrivesTN.