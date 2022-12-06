NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Language Center (TLC), an agency of the University of Tennessee's Institute for Public Service, offers world language classes in 11 different languages to all the residents of Tennessee through a real-time, online format.
TLC will offer a free language "sampler" online on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6-7:15 p.m. (CST), according to a news release. Attendees will be able to take short, 15-minute mini-classes in Arabic, French, Japanese, and Spanish. Each class will be offered every 15 minutes so someone can take one, two, three, or all four.
The sample is a preview of some of the classes being offered for the Winter 2023 term at TLC. The Winter 2023 term is taking registration now through Jan. 13, and classes will begin the week of Jan. 16, 2023.
Languages offered include American Sign Language (ASL), Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, from beginning to advanced levels. New this year, TLC will offer beginning Japanese classes during the afternoon as well as the evening.
Classes meet for two hours a week for nine weeks and range in cost from $325-$355 depending on the language. Registration for the classes is now open at tiny.utk.edu/TLCWinter2023. Anyone who registers before Jan. 2, 2023, will receive 10% off the class tuition using code EARLYWN23.
TLC has been providing affordable, small group classes with a focus on speaking and listening to develop conversation skills as quickly as possible for more than 30 years.
All of TLC’s language teachers are native speakers or have lived abroad and developed native fluency providing students with a rich source of cultural information and pronunciation practice in the language of interest. Most importantly, students benefit from consistent personal interaction with their teachers and fellow students so they are able to have real and spontaneous conversation in another language.
The Tennessee Language Center is an agency of the Institute for Public Service of the University of Tennessee focused on language learning, teaching, and services for the public sector, the business community, and private citizens with a mission of facilitating the intercultural communication goals of Tennesseans and others around the globe. For more information, visit tlc.tennessee.edu.