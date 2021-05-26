High school is a time of metaphorically testing the waters in many areas of life and learning. Kimber Mcintyre’s biology students get an opportunity for a more literal application of the phrase.
Mcintyre began taking students for hands-on water quality research in Richland Creek, which runs behind the Greeneville/Greene County library, about 10 years ago. She formed a partnership with the Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance, whose purpose is to protect the Nolichucky River and watershed. It monitors all the streams that go into the Nolichucky.
“My students come out and we test for turbidity, velocity, pH, depth, sediment deposit, and macroinvertebrate identification,” Mcintyre said during one recent testing session.
The main thing her students look at is macroinvertabrates. Mcintyre said even though it may appear that students are examining sediment and water samples that, upon first glance, have nothing in them, they are actually teeming with life. Much like a canary in a coal mine, indicator species of aquatic life tell researchers what is happening in the water.
"They have a key that they're looking at on their clipboards that will tell them the different species that they might see,” she explained. “Some of those species are pollution sensitive, meaning they're going to have to be in a very clean body of water. Some are pollution tolerant. What we're actually seeing more of today are the pollution tolerant, like the crayfish, the hedge flies, the midge flies and different aquatic worms and larva.
According to Mcintyre, her classes analyze the data and send a report to the watershed alliance. The Middle Nolichucky Watershed then uses McIntyre’s class data to determine the possible pollutants that enter the Nolichucky River, the main water source in this area.
According to Mcintyre, over the span of 10 years, the water quality of Richland Creek has been fair (11-16) on the index value range to determine the water quality of the stream sample site. This year, the water quality index was 16, putting it on the upper level of fair. Index values are excellent (greater than 22), good (17-22), fair (11-16), and poor (less than 11).
“This project helps our students understand the importance of pollution and runoff into our water systems while they make connections working with each other,” said Mcintyre.
“It's important that we know if our water is clean or not because that's what we use for our drinking water and bathing and everything else,” she added.
Although students find the hands-on learning fun, Mcintyre said what makes it such a valuable learning experience is that students know what they're doing matters and has an impact.
“I challenge other schools to do this as well,” she said. “If they have a forest or stream that's close by, let’s do what we can to protect our environment and spread that love to our students so they know how important that is.”