The Tennessee Department of Education recently announced it will award $1 million to the six PBS stations in the state, including East Tennessee PBS, for their partnership to engage families and support quality education for students statewide, a press release said.
“The department is pleased to award the state’s six PBS stations $1 million to support the critical role our public television stations have played, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to engage families and provide access to educational resources and supports,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We thank the Tennessee PBS stations for their partnership to ensure students can have daily access to Tennessee teachers and classroom lessons.”
In collaboration with Tennessee teachers and districts, the department created an at-home learning series with over 300 instructional classroom video lessons for first- through 8th-grade students airing across all six Tennessee PBS stations since the spring.
This additional $1 million is one-time funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund through the CARES Act, the release said.
This winter, families and students have had the opportunity to use the Winter Foundations Bootcamp, which focuses on literacy and math foundational skills for Pre-K through second grade students with additional content on science, the release said. These lessons are airing on all six Tennessee PBS stations weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET through the end of January. The schedule and additional information can be found on the Department of Education’s website.
Since April, the department has aired academic instructional classroom videos on Tennessee’s PBS stations across the state. The video lessons are also available on the department’s YouTube page and have had more than 100,000 views there since the spring, according to the release.
