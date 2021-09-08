In celebration of Gov. Bill Lee’s proclamation declaring September as College Savings Month in Tennessee, State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program are giving away three $529 scholarships this month.
Tennessee residents 21 and older can enter the scholarship giveaway online at TNStars.com/scholarship on behalf of a child age 15 or younger, now through Sept. 30, according to a news release from the state. Winners will be announced Oct. 1, and scholarship money will be deposited into a TNStars account.
National student loan debt has surpassed $1.7 trillion, the release said.
The TNStars College Savings 529 Program was created to encourage Tennessee families to save and invest for the future cost of post-secondary education. Families can open an account with as little as $25 to start, the release said. Money in the account can be used to complement other financial resources that may be available to the student in the future.
Research shows that students with dedicated savings for college are about seven times more likely to attend college than children with no dedicated account. TNStars offers quality investment options at a low cost, so families can save more money for college. Even small, consistent contributions to a 529 account can make a big impact over time.
“It’s important to start saving early, so that compounding interest works for you rather than against you with student loans,” said Treasurer Lillard. “The TNStars program was launched in September 2012, and today there are 21,412 TNStars accounts.”
TNStars is a program of the Tennessee Department of Treasury. To learn more about TNStars or to open an account, visit TNStars.com.