Students of Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools now have a new resource at their disposal to gain further experience and knowledge with machinery operation.
West Hills Tractor of Jonesborough delivered tractors to both high schools Jan. 20 as part of a lease agreement with Greene County Schools.
Both schools held receptions welcoming school system leaders and other members of the community.
The new Case IH 60A tractors are meant to aid the schools' Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs and the schools with various projects around campus.
At Chuckey-Doak, the tractor will serve as an asset tending to a variety of projects on the school’s nearly 60-acre campus. The Agriculture department hopes to utilize the equipment in helping to maintain its school farm that raises goats and cattle, according to a press release from the school.
The department also will be using the tractor to assist learning in landscaping courses to perform many duties on the athletic fields and facilities around campus. The machinery will greatly aid in competing several tasks around campus that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to perform, the press release stated.
Students must complete safety and operation training before use. Therefore, the partnership will provide valuable training on many skills beyond simply operating equipment. Students are thrilled about this opportunity to expand their education while students in Greene County Schools, the press release said.
Chuckey-Doak FFA would like to extend a special thank you to Matt Proffitt of West Hills Tractor, David McLain, director of schools, and members of the Greene County Board of Education for creating and entering this contract to help students at each of the four high schools, the press release stated.
The lease agreement was approved by the Greene County Board of Education in October after the school system secured related insurance.
For $1, each high school gets use of a Case IH tractor, valued at $37,600, for 11 months or 200 hours. Then the lease will be up for renewal with delivery of a new tractor.
West Greene received a tractor in November, and North Greene received theirs in December.
West Hills has offered the school lease program for four-and-a-half years and has expanded to Greene County, according to Proffitt, marketing manager.
The program is made possible by Case IH Agriculture, he noted.
When the time comes, West Hills will send a technician to show students how to service the tractor and let them gain hands-on experience, Proffitt said.
For more information on West Hills Tractor, visit www.westhillstractor.com .