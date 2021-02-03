Tusculum University’s master of arts program in organizational training and performance management has been accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the university announced. The program is part of Tusculum’s College of Education.
“We have an excellent program that produces graduates who are prepared to achieve success at the launch of their careers and throughout their professional lives,” said Dr. Jeff Burleson, assistant professor of education and program coordinator. “Like the College of Business, we are focused on quality and are pleased the (Accreditation Council) has recognized our program’s caliber for this prestigious accreditation.”
The Accreditation Council accredited all of the programs in Tusculum’s College of Business in 2018, a press release from the university said.
In its concurrent two-year post-accreditation review of the College of Business, the Accreditation Council had no concerns for Tusculum to address, the release said.
Additionally all academic programs at Tusculum are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Many university programs are also accredited by other bodies.
Burleson credited Dr. Jacob Fait, dean of the College of Business, with shepherding the organizational training program accreditation process to its successful outcome, the release said. Fait said the idea originated with Burleson and led the pair to document all elements of the program and the ways they met the accreditation criteria.
The program dovetails nicely with the College of Business, Burleson said, because it blends business-related content such as leadership, strategic planning and group facilitation with educational subjects such as adult learning, curriculum development and learning and instructional design for face-to-face and online courses.
He said program graduates have received jobs at a variety of organizations, including education, banking, manufacturing, entertainment and the military. As is the case with those from the College of Business, organizational training program graduates will be able to include the accreditation on their résumé when they list their degrees.
The addition of the program’s accreditation came at the same time the Accreditation Council completed a review of the College of Business’ two-year status report.
“This is a tribute to the exceptional commitment by our faculty and administration to provide programs within the College of Business that support our students and meet the needs of the workforce,” Fait said. “We will continue to remain on the cutting edge of business education to ensure our students are career-ready professionals.”
Fait said the College of Business has a five-year strategic plan, which is updated annually to take into account input from faculty, students and advisory board members. He said that process enables the College of Business to make appropriate adjustments to ensure it accomplishes needed goals. That aligns with the Accreditation Council’s desire that accredited schools seek continuous improvement.
“Our accreditation has been an excellent recruiting tool,” Fait said. “Employers understand this means our programs meet the rigorous standards of this accrediting body. We want to make sure employers are comfortable and know that the human resources they are bringing into their organizations are well-rounded and appropriately prepared.”
For more information about the master of arts program in organizational training and performance management, visit https://web.tusculum.edu/collegeofeducation/our-programs/graduate-programs/grad-org-training/.