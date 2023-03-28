Individuals who want to accelerate their career path by obtaining an additional degree will benefit from a special event Tusculum University is holding about its master’s programs, according to a news release.
The university will hold After the Cap and Gown Tuesday, April 4, 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. During this event, faculty, staff and alumni will discuss details of Tusculum’s master’s programs and the value they provide.
“We encourage the community to learn more about the many ways our master’s programs factor into the success of graduates during their careers,” said Dr. Miriam Stroder, dean of the College of Education, who is organizing the event. “We are blessed with faculty members who provide individualized attention to their students and provide them with the additional skills they need to succeed. Their well-designed courses and active and experiential learning approaches position our students to be highly effective in their jobs.”
Representatives of the College of Education and College of Business at Tusculum will talk about the following degrees:
- Master of Business Administration;
- Master of Sport Management;
- Master of Arts in education;
- Master of Arts in teaching;
- Master of Arts in organizational training and performance management; and
- Master of Arts in e-learning leadership.
The e-learning leadership program is Tusculum’s newest master’s degree. Beginning in the fall, this program will prepare candidates to address e-learning needs in multiple settings. It is ideal for those who have completed undergraduate degrees, especially in education or business, and who are interested in leadership positions in e-learning.
In addition to representatives from the academic side, members of the financial aid and admission teams will be present to discuss the affordability of a Tusculum master’s degree and the process for being accepted into one of the programs.
“Those who have earned master’s degrees from Tusculum have positively impacted their employers and their communities,” said Dr. Tim Carter, dean of the College of Business. “After the Cap and Gown will demonstrate the tangible ways Tusculum can help master’s degree students enhance the productivity and results of their employers as well as prepare others to excel in their personal and professional lives.”
After the Cap and Gown is free. Anyone who is interested can register at https://site.tusculum.edu/after-the-cap-and-gown-event/.
To learn more about Tusculum’s master’s degrees, visit https://site.tusculum.edu/apply-visit/apply/graduate/. Further information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.