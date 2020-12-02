Continuing a tradition that is now in its 16th year, the English and Fine Arts Department at Tusculum University has unveiled the newest edition of The Tusculum Review.
The university recently celebrated the release of Volume 16 during an event held via the Zoom virtual platform, a press release from the university said. The public is now able to purchase the book, with details at https://ttr.tusculum.edu/, and experience the breadth and depth of the high-quality writing by talented writers across multiple genres, the release said.
“Every year, the publication of the journal is the realization of extensive work by established professionals, up-and-coming writers and our industrious Tusculum students,” said Kelsey Trom, the editor and an associate professor of English at Tusculum. “Working on The Tusculum Review as editors and designers gives students the opportunity to correspond with accomplished authors, collaborate with student and faculty staff to chart the course of the journal, get an insider view of the competitive writers' market and hone their networking and public speaking skills. We expect them to comport themselves like professionals, and they do. At the end of their time on their journal, they are self-starting and career-ready.”
The launch, viewable at https://youtu.be/E6JhyJceoQ8, included readings by writers whose work appears in the newest edition, such as:
- Jamie L. Smith, 2020 Tusculum Review Nonfiction Prize winner
- Nicholas Samaras, an acclaimed poet
- Gary Garrison, a playwright and former longtime executive director of creative affairs of the Dramatist Guild of America and namesake of the Kennedy Center's Gary Garrison National 10-Minute Play Award
- Michael Jasper, a fiction writer
In addition, the event featured introductions from multiple people, who served as editors for the Review, the release said. They were:
- Dr. Desirae Matherly, nonfiction editor and chairwoman of the English and Fine Arts Department
- Clay Matthews, poetry editor and author of an upcoming collection of poems called “Four-Way Lug Wrench.”
- Meredith Barton, assistant editor and a senior communication and public relations major at Tusculum
- Tusculum students Caitlin Moore, a senior creative writing major; James Graham, a senior with an independent study in English and visual communication; and Cole Robertsen, a sophomore creative writing major, as assistant genre editors
- Rachel Swatzell, a former assistant editor, a published writer and a Tusculum alumna
The Tusculum Review accepts submissions for all genres year-round on Submittable.com and publishes established and promising writers, the release said. Students who staff the Review help genre editors select work, correspond with authors, review books, host visiting writers and learn about the publishing industry.
Tusculum students who have served on the Review staff have attained great literary success, according to the release. Among them are Justin Phillip Reed, a 2013 creative writing alumnus, who won the 2018 National Book Award for poetry for his second collection of poems, “Indecency.”
“This newest issue of the Review is beautiful and substantive and features a fresh redesign by Tusculum senior James Graham and the illustrations and cover art of printmaker Sage Perrott, who teaches at East Tennessee State University.” Trom said. “Our close attention to the aesthetics of the physical journal mirrors our selection of sharp writers who care about craft. I challenge anyone to find more uniformly striking writing in larger literary journals than we have published here.”
During the event, Trom announced authors could now submit entries for two awards – the 2021 Tusculum Review Fiction Prize and The Tusculum Review Established/Emerging Prize. Both prizes are worth $1,000, and the winner of the fiction award receives a limited edition chapbook of his or her story, the release said. Writers can submit their entries on Submittable.com through April 1.
Dr. Amy Sturgis, a writer, editor and scholar, will judge the fiction prize. Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg, co-authors of “I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad,” will judge the Established/Emerging Prize. The two men have written for prestigious publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Oxford American magazine, according to the release.
To learn more about the Review, visit https://ttr.tusculum.edu/ and https://www.facebook.com/TheTusculumReview. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.