Financial institutions Apex Bank, First Community Bank and Community Credit Union are among the growing list of companies to sign partnership agreements with Tusculum University to provide tuition reductions for their employees to attend the university.
The General Morgan Inn and Artazn are also among the recently established partnerships, bringing the total number of Tusculum's partners to 17, with others pending, a press release from the university said.
“One of the many ways Tusculum successfully serves our region is to assist companies and employees with their education needs,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “With the convenience of online studies available to employees, who can complete coursework when they are not working, we are empowering them to further develop their knowledge so they can achieve additional success. The expansion of this program demonstrates the value of a Tusculum education.”
Through the agreements, company employees are able to receive the tuition reduction for the following academic degrees:
- Pioneer Master of Business Administration
- Master of science in entrepreneurial leadership
- Master of arts in organizational training and performance management
- Master of arts in sport administration
- Bachelor of science in business administration
- Bachelor of arts in psychology
- Bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies
- Bachelor of arts in sport management
- Associate of arts/Science in general studies
Dr. Jacob Fait, dean of Tusculum’s College of Business, started the corporate partnership initiative and onboarded several companies, the release said. Responsibility for the partnerships has transitioned to admission, but Dr. Fait continues to assist by helping line up partners.
“A well-educated workforce is essential to securing a successful economy,” Fait said. “Tusculum is committed to helping companies and their employees develop skills and knowledge that maximize performance and strengthen the bottom line. We are pleased to be a resource that contributes to the growth of East Tennessee and a positive business climate.”
Among the benefits associated with the partnership for employees are professional development, stronger work skills, career advancement opportunities and an ability to expand their educational background, the release said.
Pioneer MBA students will participate in a comprehensive business project as part of their studies, and those who enroll in the master of arts in organizational training and performance management will have a capstone project.
Employees who choose one of the other available programs will receive an educational experience that will prepare them to be civically engaged and career-ready professionals, the release said, and companies benefit from staff development and resulting organizational growth.
Tammy Kinser, Apex Bank’s Greene County market president, said the corporate partnership strengthens the relationship between the university and her financial institution.
“Apex Bank is a major supporter of education, and this opportunity to partner with Tusculum University and to offer our team members such great benefits is a true win/win for everyone involved,” Kinser said. “This partnership enables our team members here at Apex to have the opportunity to work with an academic adviser, improve career opportunities within the bank and broaden their academic goals.”
Employers interested in pursuing a corporate partnership should contact Dawn Bridwell, assistant vice president of admissions, at dbridwell@tusculum.edu or Jana Riddle, director of undergraduate admission, at jriddle@tusculum.edu.
For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.