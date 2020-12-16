An associate dean at Tusculum University, who has expertise in teacher preparation, has been named a member of a Tennessee Department of Education advisory group.
Dr. Miriam Stroder, who serves as associate dean of teacher education in Tusculum’s College of Education, has been selected to serve on the Educator Preparation Working Group in 2021 and 2022, a release from Tusculum said.
“This prestigious selection reflects Dr. Stroder’s growing reputation in the state as a leader in preparing teachers to serve in the classroom,” said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the College of Education. “We have witnessed her excellent leadership at Tusculum and have benefited from her extensive knowledge of literacy instruction. I am confident she will be an asset to her colleagues on this working group.”
The working group provides clear and transparent communication between the Tennessee Department of Education and stakeholder groups about key initiatives associated with improving educator preparation, according to the release. Members of the working group advise the office of educator licensure and preparation on key preparation initiatives to ensure educators entering Tennessee classrooms are well prepared to meet the needs of all students.
The office may make recommendations to the department and the State Board of Education based on input from the working group, the release said.
The Tennessee Department of Education selects the working group’s members based on a competitive application process. Typically, the group is composed of seven representatives from among the state’s 40 educator preparation programs and seven representatives from public school districts, according to the release.“I am honored to represent Tusculum on this important group and appreciate the confidence the state and university have shown in me,” Stroder said. “Developing well-trained teachers has been a hallmark of a Tusculum education and critical to classroom success. Serving on this group will be an excellent opportunity to partner with colleagues across the state to ensure students in kindergarten through 12th grade receive the best possible education from highly qualified and well-prepared teachers.”
