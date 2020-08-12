Tusculum University celebrated the achievements of about 350 students from 22 states and nine countries during a virtual graduation ceremony Saturday, a press release from the university said.
The event, available on YouTube, honored students who completed their studies in May and the summer. Tusculum rescheduled the traditional May graduation to August because of the global coronavirus pandemic and included summer graduates.
“Today is about your graduation,” Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president, said in a video. “It is about how different you are now, how much you have grown and how much you have matured and learned compared to when you first set foot on campus. As excited as we were about your arrival, we are that much more excited to see you equipped to take the next step toward your career and toward fulfillment of your purpose.”
Hummel said students had enriched their lives by meeting fellow Pioneers from different backgrounds, helping others through Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day and completing internships.
“You can be proud of what you’ve accomplished in the classroom, all guided by outstanding faculty and dedicated staff,” he said. “You can be proud of what you’ve contributed through community service, and you can be proud of the positive difference you have made in the lives of those around you.”
Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, highlighted the variety of students who earned their associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them were first-generation students, transfer students, veterans, working parents, business owners and corporate professionals.
“Each of you is a unique and exceptional individual, who is now prepared to make a significant impact on your future,” Hunsader said. “Your legacy at Tusculum is not built solely on what you attained while you were students here but also by what you will achieve in your lives afterward.”
Hummel noted the work of the Tusculum 10, graduates who embodied 10 qualities that advance Tusculum’s goals: tenacity, unity, passion, initiative, optimism, Nettie-ness, engagement, ethics, respect and selflessness. These 10 graduates then picked more than 50 students and more than 10 faculty and staff members who represented these principles.
One member of the Tusculum 10 was Lyndsey Pulliam, who spoke about that experience during her remarks.
“Each week we would meet to choose these students and staff to recognize,” said Pulliam, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a medical pre-professional concentration. “What we realized was that we would often recommend the same students and staff for multiple traits, while simultaneously struggling to narrow down the list to the number we were allotted to recognize.
“This demonstrates the kind of community we have at Tusculum – a community of students and staff that work hard, care for and respect others, observe a high level of ethics and are engaged in their school and in the east Tennessee community. At Tusculum we have created an environment where we are not just pupils, peers or friends; we are a family.”
Pulliam said she recognized as a freshman that Tusculum was a different university when her professors listed their personal phone numbers on each syllabus.
“I quickly learned why our professors made that a resource for us,” she said. “They challenged us to the level of rigor that we needed access to them to be successful in their classes. Through this, unbeknownst to us in the beginning, our professors taught us to trust and value education, knowledge and expertise.”
Graduate Kevin Thumma II focused on encouragement in his speech, praising Dr. Stella Schramm, professor of economics, for abundant assistance she gave him as he pursued his master of business administration. A senior regional account manager for Graco’s industrial lubrication equipment division, Thumma returned to Tusculum for this advanced degree about 10 years after earning a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.
“The very first quiz I took, I did less than well,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘What did I sign up for? What if I fail?’ I probably spoke to her half a dozen times during the course of my time in her class. She spent extra time working with me, ensuring I understood the concepts, and everything turned out very well in the end.”
He expressed his gratitude to three fellow students who were part of the team components in several classes – Jordon Smith, Benjamen Vinsant and Katie Tomassoni. He also touted his wife, Courtney, and children, Grant and Emme, who will now receive even more of his attention.
“I’d like to encourage each of you to celebrate the success you have earned but then think about how we can use our skills to make an impact in others in our daily lives,” he said. “I’d like to encourage each of us to look for ways to be a leader in our microcommunities, to show our gratitude for the love and support we have each been given and to turn that outward to the ones we can then encourage and support.”
Several speakers discussed the coronavirus. During the invocation, graduate Christian Bell, recited Philippians 4:13 – “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me” – as a source of comfort.
“All these troubling times are happening, and I just pray that we could share your love and share your truth to those around us,” said Bell, who earned a master of arts in sport administration. “Help us to latch on to that verse and just remember that whenever times get tough or we go through hardships and troubles, we need to lean on you, to trust you in everything we do.”
The graduation ceremony and program are viewable at www.tusculum.edu/virtualgrad.