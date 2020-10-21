Students who are interested in receiving financial aid to attend college must complete the Free Application for Financial Student Aid form – better known by its acronym FAFSA – to determine eligibility and the amount they will receive.
Tusculum University plans to host an event on the Greeneville campus that will assist students and their families with this step in the financial aid process, according to a news release. The university will host Drive-In to Your Future, which will enable students and families to learn more about the requirements and give them an opportunity to complete the FAFSA form while they are on campus.
The event will be held 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the parking lot between the Meen Center and Pioneer Field, the football stadium. Participants must wear face coverings and observe physical distancing due to the global coronavirus pandemic. They are not required to have applied to Tusculum to attend the event.
Students will receive “star treatment,” with the event featuring a red carpet movie premiere theme, according to the news release. When students arrive, they will walk the red carpet, receive a goodie bag with helpful information and have their photo taken before they return to their vehicle to complete the FAFSA form.
Parents or guardians should be present because they will need to supply financial information on the form. That monetary detail will impact the amount of financial assistance students earn.
To assist students and their families that day, Tusculum will have an inflatable movie screen, which will play a presentation on the proper completion of the FAFSA form. Participants will also be able to view informational videos about Tusculum.
Drive-In to Your Future is part of a statewide event.
“We are thrilled to see high school students advancing to the next step in their academic career by attending college,” said Ashley Edens, Tusculum’s director of financial aid. “In the midst of all of the excitement about heading to college, students still need to ensure they take care of all necessary paperwork. The FAFSA form is an essential part of the process, and Tusculum is pleased to help them complete it successfully.”
To participate in Drive-In to Your Future, students need to register at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/fafsaevent. Anyone with questions can email Edens at aedens@tusculum.edu.