Ashley Edens, Tusculum University’s director of financial aid, was recently recognized for her participation in the leadership symposium of the Southern Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (SASFAA) with a certificate Feb. 26.
“The symposium was a cohort I was invited to attend as a leader in the financial aid community,” Edens said. “This event focused on our leadership skills, learning our strengths and working together to better assist our students.”
Edens was invited to the symposium by the Tennessee Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, according to a press release from the university. She serves as that organization’s treasurer.
“This symposium will benefit me in my career by deepening my leadership skills and helping me not only as I direct my team but also guide our campus toward decisions about financial aid,” Edens said.
Besides attending the symposium, Edens was a presenter at the SASFAA conference during a panel discussion about CARES Act funds provided to higher education institutions, the release said. Edens was responsible for distributing the CARES Act funds Tusculum received.
Edens became a certified financial aid administrator with the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators in 2019. She is also seeking a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis and is now in the candidate stage. She has been Tusculum’s financial aid director since 2017
