Tusculum University’s series of free, online lectures available to the public on the Afrofuturism movement continue Monday.
The lectures, held 6-7 p.m., are part of a class on Afrofuturism being taught by Kelsey Trom, an associate professor of English at Tusculum. Participants should use Zoom to join the lectures, which will include a period for questions and answers, a press release from Tusculum said.
Dr. Michell Temple, Tusculum’s counselor and Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, will present a talk called “Epigenetics and the Stories We Tell” on Monday. Temple earned a doctorate from the University of West Georgia in professional counseling and supervision in 2015 and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling from Georgia State University in 2006, the release said. She holds certifications such as national certified counselor, rehabilitation counselor and certified clinical trauma specialist. She is working on another doctorate from Regent University in counselor education and supervision.
Maurice Walker, the University of Virginia’s program coordinator for the Virginia-North Carolina Alliance for Minority Participation, will lecture on “Black Comics, Writers, Artists and Characters” on July 15. Walker served as program coordinator with the institution’s Upward Bound program for more than 10 years. He is a collector of comics and graphic art and was invited to become a co-host on a podcast series called “Geek Confidential,” the release said. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master of education from UVA.
The login process is the same for each lecture. The URL is https://bit.ly/37EBJrG, the meeting ID is 934 1565 7767 and the password is 935313.
Ytasha Womack, who wrote a book about Afrofuturism, defined the movement as “an intersection of imagination, technology, the future, and liberation. ... Whether through literature, visual arts, music, or grassroots organizing, Afrofuturists redefine culture and notions of blackness for today and the future. ... Afrofuturism combines elements of science fiction, historical fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy, Afrocentricity, and magical realism with non-Western beliefs. In some cases, it’s a total re-envisioning of the past and speculation about the future rife with cultural critiques.”
For more information about the lectures, email Trom at ktrom@tusculum.edu.