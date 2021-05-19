A second Tusculum University “Powering Your Pathway” superhero-themed information session for students interested in the university to have one-on-one conversations with university staff is scheduled for Saturday.
The event is designed to be relaxing and informative, and deans and faculty members as well as staff from admissions, financial aid and athletics will be available to speak with interested prospective students, the release said.
The event will be free and will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Pioneer Park, the university’s baseball stadium. It is open to anyone seeking associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in all formats Tusculum offers, the release said.
Tusculum offers majors and minors in the bachelor’s program that fall under the colleges of Business, Civic and Liberal Arts, Education, Nursing, and Science, Technology and Math. For those students, Tusculum provides admission for traditional residential students, adult and online studies as well as the commuter option.
Students also have the opportunity to earn associate and master’s degrees and can pursue an independent program of study.
Those who are interested in enrolling should bring their transcripts and/or ACT or SAT results with them to the event. The university can admit them to the university that day if they meet all requirements. Tusculum will waive deposits for everyone who attends and completes an intent to enroll, the release said.
“Powering Your Pathway” will feature a drop-in format in which participants can ask questions about Tusculum and learn more about the enrollment process. Tusculum will have tables that registrants can visit to speak with members of various departments and the university’s colleges and programs.
Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president, will greet guests at 11 a.m., and the university will provide food at noon. Participants can also have their photo taken with Zeke, the university’s mascot, and take a campus tour, the release said.
“We encourage everyone to join us and discover how Tusculum would be an excellent fit,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “With our smaller class sizes, expert faculty members and staff members committed to our students’ success, all in a caring Christian environment, Tusculum equips students to be career-ready professionals. We are pleased to help participants by providing the information they need in the decision-making process.”
To register, visit https://my.tusculum.edu/forms/powering-pathway-info-session/. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.