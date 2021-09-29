Two-time Tusculum University graduate Casey Reagan has been promoted to registrar of the university, according to a press release.
Effective Friday, Reagan will lead a team of five employees in the registrar’s office to maintain academic records and help ensure student progression toward graduation. Reagan has worked in the registrar’s office for five years.
“Casey has demonstrated proven results as a leader and is committed to the success of our students and the university,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “We are delighted to promote him and know his impressive skill set will not only lead to his professional growth but also help the university continue to progress. The Registrar’s Office will be in excellent hands with Casey at the helm.”
Reagan will succeed Sheryl Burnette, a fellow Tusculum graduate, who is retiring after two and a half years of service to her alma mater, the release said. She concludes a career that has spanned more than 35 years at higher education institutions in East Tennessee.
“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Sheryl as a colleague for close to 15 years, and that enabled me to see firsthand the strength she brings to a registrar’s office,” Williams said. “Our Registrar’s Office plays a vital role in setting the stage for a student’s development as a career-ready professional, and Sheryl has provided stellar leadership for the team. We will miss her at Tusculum but express our gratitude for her service to the university.”
Reagan earned a Bachelor of Arts in art and design and a Master of Business Administration from Tusculum and accepted a job as academic records specialist in the registrar’s office in 2016, the release said. He advanced after three years to academic records and technical systems manager.
In his current position, he has worked with transfer students to determine what credits they have earned that can be applied toward their degree at Tusculum and prepared reports on enrollment, grades, grade point averages and the numbers of students in different academic programs and assists with graduation. Now, he will oversee the entire enterprise, with plans to have an even greater digital presence with its processes, the release said.
Between his years as a student and as an employee, Reagan has dedicated 11 years to Tusculum.
“Attending Tusculum as a student and then serving in the Registrar’s Office have been wonderful experiences, and I welcome the opportunity to assist my alma mater further,” Reagan said. “I care deeply about Tusculum and have enjoyed working with other departments, faculty members and students to achieve important goals. I particularly appreciate the opportunity to help students reach graduation and then see them cross the stage.”
Burnette speaks positively about Reagan’s capabilities, noting his pleasant demeanor and his willingness to help others.
“He is 100% a team player and a forward-thinking professional who is well respected across campus,” Burnette said. “His technical abilities will be extremely helpful for the Registrar’s Office and enhance service for our students, faculty and staff.”
Additional information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.