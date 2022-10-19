Individuals who seek to expand their knowledge and enhance their marketability for high-paying jobs will benefit from an upcoming event that discusses the master’s degrees available from Tusculum University.
The higher education institution will hold “After the Cap and Gown” Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via the Zoom platform. During the free event, attendees will learn more about the graduate programs in the College of Business and the College of Education at Tusculum.
Representatives from the two colleges will share details about the master’s degrees, and alumni will discuss their experiences with these programs. Members of the Office of Admission and the Office of Financial Aid will also be present with information about the application and payment processes.
“A master’s degree from Tusculum is affordable and positions graduates for heightened achievement in their fields,” said Dr. Miriam Stroder, dean of the College of Education, who is organizing the event in conjunction with the Office of Admission. “Tusculum’s expert faculty members provide a one-on-one connection with their students, which enables them to perform well in their studies and apply that knowledge successfully in their jobs.”
Tusculum’s master’s degrees are:
Master of Arts in education, with concentrations available in: curriculum and instruction; and special education
Master of arts in teaching – initial certification – with concentrations available in elementary education K-5 licensure; secondary education 6-12 licensure; and K-12 licensure
Master of Arts in organizational training and performance management
Master of Business Administration
Master of Science in entrepreneurial leadership
Master of Sport Management
“Whether you are a recent college graduate or are returning at a later stage in life, Tusculum is the right choice for your master’s degree,” said Dr. Kevin Hill, interim dean of the College of Business. “We invite you to join us for ‘After the Cap and Gown’ to explore the degrees that will further develop your skills in your current profession or empower you to change directions in your career. We are here to help every step of the way.”