Students seeking the traditional undergraduate college experience are invited to attend an open house at Tusculum University on April 2.
The event will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the state-of-the-art Meen Center.
It is geared toward high school, home-school and transfer students, a press release from the university said. These students can live on campus or commute to Tusculum.
Components of the open house include:
- Campus tours
- An opportunity to meet faculty members and current Tusculum students
- Information about academic and extracurricular programs
- Admission requirements
- Financial aid
- Activities with current students
- Lunch
Tusculum offers more than 60 majors, minors and pre-professional programs. Prospective students can review the list at https://site.tusculum.edu/apply-visit/apply/undergraduate/. Tusculum also provides an abundant number of fun social and civic engagement options on campus and in the region, the release said.
“Enrolling at Tusculum enables students to live and study in a caring Christian environment, where their professors will know and work with them one-on-one to achieve academic success,” said Laura Battel, executive director of admissions. “We have smaller class sizes, abundant support services and cutting-edge research opportunities that ensure students are on the path to be a career-ready professional. Best of all, a Tusculum education is affordable.”
To register for the open house, visit https://my.tusculum.edu/openhouse/. For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.