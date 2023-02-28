Anyone seeking a traditional undergraduate collegiate experience can learn at an upcoming event about the active and experiential learning and extracurricular activities available at Tusculum University.
The university will hold Preview Day Saturday, March 18, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the state-of-the-art Meen Center on the Greeneville campus. In this relaxed and informative event, participants will accomplish many goals that will advance their college search, such as:
Touring campus
Receiving additional information about the more than 60 majors, minors and pre-professional programs available at Tusculum
Speaking with admission and financial aid representatives
Meeting professors and students
Visiting with clubs and organizations
Attendees will receive a free lunch and free tickets to that afternoon’s softball doubleheader at Red Edmonds Field on campus.
“Tusculum enriches personal lives in a caring Christian environment that prepares students to be career-ready, civically engaged professionals,” said Laura King, the university’s executive director of traditional admission. “With one-on-one attention and mentoring from our professors, our students are well-positioned to enter the job market or pursue additional degrees after graduation. Tusculum is also the right choice because students can study on a gorgeous campus and participate in a lot of fun events and activities.”