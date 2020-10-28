Due to anticipated heavy rain, Tusculum University is rescheduling its Drive-In to Your Future FAFSA completion event from Thursday to Nov. 5, a press release from the university said.
The event is rescheduled for 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot between the Meen Center and Tusculum’s football stadium Pioneer Field.
Participants must wear face coverings and observe physical distancing due to the global coronavirus pandemic. They are not required to have applied to Tusculum to attend the event.
To participate in Drive-In to Your Future, students need to register at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/fafsaevent.
Anyone with questions can email Ashley Edens, Tusculum’s director of financial aid, at aedens@tusculum.edu.