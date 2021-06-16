A roundtable discussion on the use of simulation software hosted by Tusculum University's Dr. Joshua Ray and two colleagues from other universities is scheduled for Saturday. It will be hosted via Zoom.
Ray is an associate professor of management in Tusculum's college of business. Ray's colleagues who will cohost the discussion include Dr. Eva Cowell, lecturer in the management and entrepreneurship department in the University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business, and Dr. Adam Smith, an associate professor of management at Indiana University Kokomo's school of business, a press release from Tusculum University said.
Together Ray, Cowell and Smith are writing a paper on the use of simulation software in addition to holding the "Teaching Simulations Best Practices" roundtable through the Management & Organizational Behavior Teaching Society.
The conversation will allow participants to share their experiences with simulations, and the final version of the professors' paper will incorporate feedback from the roundtable, the release said.
Ray's Business Policy and Strategy course includes experience with simulation. Ray splits students into teams, which then choose a product they would like to develop and make various business decisions such as the product's features, the cost to make it, sales markets, potential rebates and price variations in different locations, according to the release.
Each team's decision is entered into the GLO-BUS simulation software, which creates a virtual market and ranks products compared to those of the other teams in market share, stock returns and other metrics.
“We are pleased to engage fellow professionals in a discussion about simulation software’s impact on the learning environment,” Ray said. “Educators are always looking for innovative approaches in the teaching process, and we welcome the opportunity to hear from others about the way simulations can help prepare students for their careers.”
Anyone with questions about simulation courses can email Ray at jray@tusculum.edu.