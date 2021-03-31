Tusculum University graduates' earnings compare favorably against counterparts from other Tennessee higher education institutions, according to a press release from the university.
Tusculum was ranked eighth in the 2021 Best Colleges in Tennessee by Salary Score for bachelor’s degrees in a listing prepared by GradReports. The university was the highest-ranking higher education institution in Northeast Tennessee and the second highest in East Tennessee, the release said.
“Our faculty and staff collaborate to provide active and experiential learning, which produces career-ready professionals,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We are proud of our alumni for their diligence, hard work and character. The skills, knowledge and pioneering spirit gained at Tusculum set the stage for their success in the workforce.”
GradReports said the salary score is based on median alumni earnings in the year after graduating. This overall score is calculated based on the median alumni salary for each program at Tusculum compared to the median alumni salary for the same program at other schools, the release said. The U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard is the source for GradReports’s data.
According to the release, the university scored best in the fields identified by the national organization as business administration, management and operations; psychology; and teacher education and professional development, specific levels and methods.
Another highlight in the rankings was the employment rates for graduates of Tusculum’s undergraduate programs, the release said. In the eight fields listed by GradReports, Tusculum had employment rates of 94-100 percent.
“Studying at Tusculum gives our undergraduate students an excellent opportunity to learn from expert faculty members, enjoy abundant extracurricular activities and engage civically with the community, all of which prepare them to achieve great results after graduation,” said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Best of all, students are able to grow as individuals and discern their future in a caring Christian environment, which serves them well for the rest of their lives.”
Students can choose from a broad spectrum of majors, minors and pre-professional programs as an undergraduate under five colleges – Business; Civic and Liberal Arts; Education; Nursing; and Science, Technology and Mathematics. Visit https://web.tusculum.edu/academics/majors-minors/ to learn more about these degrees.
Tusculum is also preparing to expand the number of undergraduate offerings for the fall semester, the release said.
The university also offers master’s degree programs in the Colleges of Business, Education and Nursing which serve not only students advancing directly from their bachelor’s degree but also working professionals, the release said. Information about these programs is available at https://home.tusculum.edu/aos/graduate-programs/.
To see the gradreport.com rankings, visit https://www.gradreports.com/best-colleges/tennessee. GradReports, which provides salary scores for more than 2,200 colleges across 334 majors, is a product of Optimal, a leading higher education researcher and publisher.
More information about Tusculum is available at www.tusculum.edu.